A surprising WWE departure has quickly turned into a hot topic across the wrestling world.

And it didn’t take long for AEW talent to weigh in.

On Saturday, word surfaced that The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have mutually parted ways with WWE.

The exit marks the end of a lengthy run for both stars. Woods had been with WWE since 2006 after initially joining the developmental system, while Kingston signed in 2010. The two later joined forces with Big E in 2014 to form The New Day, going on to become one of the most decorated and recognizable factions in modern WWE history.

And just like that, the ripple effects began.

Almost immediately after the news broke, several All Elite Wrestling names took to social media, posting messages that many fans believe could be subtle teases about Kingston and Woods potentially heading to AEW.

Cash Wheeler of FTR didn’t waste any time reacting, writing via X, “Cot Damn,” before adding, “It’s A New Day.”

That raised some eyebrows.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman also chimed in shortly after the news made the rounds, posting to his Instagram Stories, “It’s A New Day, Yes It Is.”

Make of those what you will.

As previously reported, Kingston and Woods aren’t the only names rumored to be exiting WWE. JC Mateo and Tanga Loa of The MFTs are also said to have parted ways with the company.

According to one source, those four departures are expected to be the only ones for now.

We’ll keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more details continue to emerge regarding these reported WWE exits.