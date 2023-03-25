Two AEW stars are currently dealing with injuries.

According to Fightful Select, Trench and Parker Boudreaux from Swerve Strickland’s Mogul Affiliates faction are both hurt and will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time. The report does not mention what the injuries are or how they were sustained, only that Swerve will be riding solo for some time.

Trench has yet to officially wrestle for AEW, but Boudreaux has competed on multiple occasions. Boudreaux last competed alongside Swerve on the final Rampage before the promotion’s 2023 Revolution pay-per-view. The duo lost to Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes.