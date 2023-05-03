Earlier today, the presale for AEW’s All In London went live and the company saw 36,000 tickets get sold instantly. The event takes place on August 27th from Wembley Stadium and marks AEW’s debut in the United Kingdom.

AEW President Tony Khan has already given his response to the amazing demand for the show, revealing that it has already generated $4.7 million dollars for the company and will undoubtedly lead to their largest audience yet. You can read Khan’s comments here.

Now several top AEW stars have given their reaction to the monumental success of today’s presale, including MJF, Dax Harwood, Saraya, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, the Young Bucks, and Britt Baker. Check out what they had to say below.

The goal post will always be moved. This app makes up a whopping 7% of our audience(dripping with sarcasm) None of the takes on this app matter. Only facts matter. The fact is I’m the best professional wrestler in the world. The biggest min/min draw in the company/and me… https://t.co/C9EUrA75gS — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 2, 2023

I’ll never forget being a part of the first All In. I had no business being on the show, but the Bucks and Cody gave me a shot and I’ll never be able to thank them enough. Now- I have so much pride in being part of the foundation of @AEW as we march on to #AEWAllIn at Wembley♥️ pic.twitter.com/xksYxTZkoN — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) May 2, 2023

“They can’t do that” – something I’ve heard a lot being here since day one and every time we proved them wrong. Lets make history!#ImWithAEW #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/F7QcG0cGI1 — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) May 2, 2023

It’s what you live for from being around day one and never second guessing a damn thing!❤️#AEWAllIn — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 2, 2023

The amount of people that want wrestling to fail will never not blow my mind. LFG Wembley. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 2, 2023