Several AEW wrestlers have reenacted scenes from the legendary “A Christmas Story” movie to promote the annual 24-hour marathon of the movie, which will air on TNT and TBT on December 24 and December 25.

AEW announced this evening that the scenes will run as interstitials on-air and online to raise awareness for AEW’s non-profit partner KultureCity.

You can see a behind-the-scenes look at the scenes below.

The shoot featured AEW wrestlers as characters from the movie – Chris Jericho as Santa Claus, Frankie Kazarian as the Head Elf, MJF as Ralphie. Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker, Eddie Kingston as Schwartz, Scorpio Sky as Randy, Ortiz as Flick, Britt Baker as Miss Shields, Ricky Starks as Farkus, Allie as Dill, Luchasaurus as The Freight Man. Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone handle the narration and stage direction. The scenes were filmed in the ring at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by AEW, along with photos and the video:

TNT’s AEW Wrestlers Reenact Iconic Scenes from “A Christmas Story” in Celebration of TNT and TBS 24-Hour Marathon on December 24-25 Scenes Will Run As Interstitials On-Air and Online to Raise Awareness for AEW’s Nonprofit Partner KultureCity “AEW Dynamite” to Also Air Special “Holiday Bash” Episode on December 23 on TNT Following NBA Game LOS ANGELES – December 16, 2020 – TNT is bringing “A Christmas Story” into the ring as AEW’s wrestlers reenact iconic scenes from the beloved film. Beginning December 24, the scenes will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon, as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page. Fans voted online to help re-create the cast, including: • MJF as Ralphie

• Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker

• Chris Jericho as Santa Claus

• Eddie Kingston as Schwartz

• Scorpio Sky as Randy

• Ortiz as Flick

• Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields

• Ricky Starks as Farkus

• Allie as Dill

• Frankie Kazarian as the Elf

• Luchasaurus as the Freight Man

• Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone Scenes include Ralphie’s cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable “Triple Dog Dare You” and leg lamp moments. Online and on social media, this exclusive activation will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday, December 23, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity. Additionally, “AEW Dynamite” will air a special “Holiday Bash” episode on December 23 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT following the NBA game on TNT.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.