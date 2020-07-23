AEW Stars Reportedly Banged Up After Falls Count Anywhere Match On Dynamite

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks defeated The Butcher and The Blade in a wild Falls Count Anywhere match that saw the use of tables, escalators, and high-spots all around Daily’s Place.

According to the Wrestling Observer, three out of the four participants in the match were banged up following the bout’s conclusion. Most notable was The Blade, who completely missed a dive onto a table and collided hard with the steel barricade at ringside. He was noticeably hurt for the remainder of the match.

Matt and Nick Jackson were the other two who sustained some bruises, with Matt hurting his knee on an elbow dive through a table, and Nick being “shaken up” after a swanton dive.

At this point it doesn’t seem as if any of the injuries are too severe, but we’ll keep you updated. `