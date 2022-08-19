AEW has reportedly signed Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to contract extensions.

The tag team formerly known as Ever-Rise and 2point0 joined AEW on August 4, 2021, and it was announced later that month that they had signed full-time contracts. Now Fightful Select reports that they recently inked new contract extensions.

It was noted that “Daddy Magic” Menard and “Cool Hand” Parker have received heavy praise from fans and co-workers for their work in AEW. It was also said that other AEW talents have praised them as being good to work with since joining the company.

Menard and Parker are currently members of The Jericho Appreciation Society. Menard has been doing AEW commentary as of late while recovering from shoulder, labrum and rotator cuff injuries that he said he suffered during the Blood & Guts match earlier this year. Parker is still being featured on AEW TV.

Menard and Parker signed WWE contract extensions in mid-June 2021, but were released along with other budget cuts just 10 days later. They had supporters within WWE due to their work ethic and in-ring work, and that seems to have carried over to AEW.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.