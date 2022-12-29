Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions.

AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.

Konnan appeared before the match and it was announced that the titles were declared vacant due to Guevara and Melo missing the show. Abismo and Flammer were then added to the match to replace Guevara and Melo, and they ended up winning the vacant titles.

This was the third AAA show that Guevara and Melo missed. It was noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that AAA was looking to strip the AEW stars of the titles due to repeated issues surrounding their inability to make the AAA dates. It was noted that visa issues caused Guevara and Melo to miss their last title defense, but those issues were resolved, and another issue prevented them from working tonight’s event. It was indicated that AEW changed plans for tonight’s women’s tag team match at Dynamite due to a wrestler suffering from some sort of illness, and Melo was booked as the replacement, despite AAA already announcing her for tonight’s TV taping.

This is the first title reign for Abismo and Flammer. Guevara and Melo won the titles back at Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on April 30 by winning a Four-Way that also included Komander and Sexy Star II, Maravilla and Látigo, plus the former champions Los Vipers. Melo and Guevara held the straps for 241 recognized days.

Despite the lengthy title reign, Guevara and Melo only defended the titles on two occasions. They retained over Dante Martin and Skye Blue on the August 12 Rampage show, then retained over Ortiz and Ruby Soho during the AEW All Out pre-show on September 4.

Guevara and Melo have not publicly commented on being stripped of the AAA titles as of this writing.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title match from the Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, Mexico:

#NocheDeCampeonesAAA: Abismo Negro Jr. y Flammer son los nuevos Campeones de Parejas Mixtas tras vencer a Komander y Sexy Star, además de Octagón Jr. y Lady Shani pic.twitter.com/FD3RE4bEC2 — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) December 29, 2022

¡Tenemos nuevos campeones de parejas mixtas de #LuchaLibreAAA! Flammer y @AbismoJunior lo consiguen en #NocheDeCampeonesAAA EN VIVO | @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/2pIojFTWzV — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022

#NocheDeCampeonesAAA 🏆 Abismo Negro Jr y Flammer, quienes fueron los últimos invitados a la lucha, son los NUEVOS Campeones de Parejas Mixtas de @luchalibreaaa tras quedar vacantes por la ausencia de Sammy Guevara y Tay Conti@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/iNRSoIxoFm — Saúl Cano (@Saul_oCano) December 29, 2022

Flammer y Abismo Negro Jr se convierten en los nuevos Campeones de Parejas Mixtas de #LuchaLibreAAA #NocheDeCampeonesAAA pic.twitter.com/QrWzHSiFwR — Tampico Lucha Fan (@tampicoluchafan) December 29, 2022

¡ #AbismoNegroJr y @LadyFlammer se Convierten en los Nuevos Campeones Mixtos de AAA , Gran año para la toxica! #NocheDeCampeonesAAA pic.twitter.com/qNZh6jvYHI — Héroe Del Distrito (@HeroeDelDistrit) December 29, 2022

