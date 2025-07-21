The stars of AEW will be out and about at the American Association of Professional Baseball Games this coming Summer.

The following press release was issued today with all of the details:

American Association of Professional Baseball Launch will host All Elite Wrestling for Summer Ballpark Tour Featuring AEW Stars live in stadiums

AEW stars will participate in VIP first pitches, live game broadcast interviews, in-stadium autograph and photo sessions, help lead the 7th inning stretch alongside team emcees, and deliver other exhilarating moments throughout the stadiums. These ballpark experiences are designed to create unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.

“This partnership is about creating energy and excitement showcasing the American Association not as just a great baseball experience, but a great entertainment experience,” said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. “AEW is one of the most recognizable brands in sports entertainment, and bringing their talent into our ballparks adds another layer of fun and fan engagement to the AAPB experience. It’s bold, it’s different, and it’s a perfect fit for how we see the future of live sports.”

The 2025 AEW x AAPB ballpark tour includes:

July 21 and 22 – Fargo, ND (American Association All Star Game: WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jeff Jarrett along with AEW star Wheeler Yuta

July 24 – Geneva, IL (Kane County Cougars): AEW stars Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh Bhamara

July 24 – Gary, IN (Gary SouthShore RailCats): The Outrunners

“We’re excited to partner with the American Association and bring AEW’s powerhouse roster directly to fans in some of the most passionate baseball markets in the country,” said Chris Terranova, Vice President of Consumer Products at AEW. “These appearances are about more than just a moment, they’re about connecting with communities, giving back to fans, and creating memories that blend the action of the ring with the magic of the diamond.”

All activations will be featured across AAPB broadcasts and social media platforms.

For tickets and more information, visit aabaseball.com or that above team’s websites