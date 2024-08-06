TNT is set to debut a new show, TNT OVERDRIVE, every Saturday at 10 PM Eastern, right after AEW Collision. The premiere episode will air this week.

The show will present an array of thrilling “adrenaline junkie” clips, with segments introduced by AEW talents. Additionally, AEW stars will share personal stories about their lives and careers.

Promotional content for the series highlights “Elite athletes confronting giant grizzly bears; intense police pursuits of fleeing suspects; massive-tire UTVs racing through mud; daredevils executing jaw-dropping stunts; and enraged drivers having meltdowns.”

This series marks the latest collaboration between AEW and WBD properties, following recent crossovers like Shark Week promotion on AEW Dynamite, DC Comics publishing AEW content, and AEW teaming up with Adult Swim.

(H/T PW Insider)