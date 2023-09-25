Adam Cole injured his ankle/foot during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last week.

He hurt himself while running to the ring, jumping off the entrance ramp to the floor at ringside. After the show, he went to the hospital.

Cole and MJF are scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous at AEW WrestleDream this Sunday.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez talked about the injury on Wrestling Observer Radio, where it was noted that news regarding how Cole is doing has been unusually quiet.

In a pre-taped video package, it was announced Saturday night that Cole will wrestle Chris Danger on November 12th for an independent show.

We wish him a speedy recovery.