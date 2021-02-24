AEW still has plans for a second TNT show to premiere some time this year.

As noted earlier today, AEW announced that their new “Dark: Elevation” show will begin airing soon on Monday nights at 7pm ET, on the official AEW YouTube channel. This will compliment the AEW Dark show that has been airing on Tuesday nights at 7pm ET, and will continue to air in that timeslot. It was announced that new AEW signing Paul Wight (fka Big Show) will be one of the commentators for Elevation. You can click here to read the official announcement from AEW, with more on Elevation and Wight’s signing.

AEW announcing “Dark: Elevation” for Monday night led to a lot of speculation on if AEW still has plans for a second TV show to air on TNT, which was revealed a few months back. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and confirmed that they still have plans for another show to be added to TNT.

Khan responded to a comment on Twitter and said the second TNT show will be happening in 2021, but he did not elaborate.

He wrote, “That’s also still happening in 2021! And we’ll have more info tonight on #AEWDynamite about the arrival of @PaulWight here in @AEW, and about the launch and details for #AEWDark: Elevation, which is coming very soon!”

AEW will have four shows once the new TNT program arrives later this year – two on YouTube and two on TV.

Stay tuned for more details on AEW’s plans for a second TV show, and plans for the new Dark series.

That’s also still happening in 2021! And we’ll have more info tonight on #AEWDynamite about the arrival of @PaulWight here in @AEW, and about the launch and details for #AEWDark: Elevation, which is coming very soon! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.