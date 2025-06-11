It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
Another four-hour live pro wrestling show!
All Elite Wrestling returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with their AEW Summer Blockbuster special event.
Scheduled for tonight’s four-hour show, which combines this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision like last week’s AEW Fyter Fest, are the following matches:
* Mistico vs. TBA
* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada contract signing
* “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander vs. The Hurt Syndicate
