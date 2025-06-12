Wednesday’s AEW Summer Blockbuster edition of Dynamite drew an average of 597,000 viewers on TBS, marking an 8.9% drop from the previous week’s AEW Fyter Fest special.

It was the show’s lowest viewership since the May 21 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite scored a 0.17 rating — down 5.6% from last week but still matching the second-highest demo number the show has posted since March 19.

Immediately following AEW Dynamite, the AEW Summer Blockbuster edition of AEW Collision averaged 397,000 viewers, a 4.5% increase from the previous week in the same time slot.

Collision’s 18-49 demo rating dipped to 0.09, down 10% from the week prior.