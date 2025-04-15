A new trademark filing may have unveiled the name of a future All Elite Wrestling event.

On April 14, AEW submitted paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the term “AEW Summer Blockbuster”. While the company has yet to officially announce anything related to this title, the trademark suggests a potential special event or series of events may be on the horizon.

The filing is classified under the following categories:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events.”

The company has not released any additional details regarding the possible event, but with AEW’s expanding calendar of themed shows and specials, this could be another addition to their growing lineup.

This week, AEW presents two major live broadcasts out of Boston, branded as “Spring BreakThru”. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite and Thursday’s edition of Collision will both air live, with Dynamite set to commemorate a milestone—officially becoming the longest-running weekly primetime wrestling series in the history of TBS/TNT, surpassing WCW Monday Nitro.

Looking ahead, AEW has several notable events lined up. The annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, emanating from Glendale, Arizona. Following that, the four-hour Fyter Fest 2025 special is set to take place on Wednesday, June 4 in Denver, Colorado.

Two additional major PPVs are also on deck: All In, taking place on July 12, and Forbidden Door, set for August 24.

In more trademark news, AEW has also filed for the name “Paragon”, which is now being used as the official moniker for the trio of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the ‘AEW Summer Blockbuster’ continues to surface.