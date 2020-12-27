Sad news today wrestling fans.

AEW has announced on their Twitter account that former TNT champion Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) has died. He was only 41.

The promotion writes, “The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way-a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

Jon’s love for hi wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

Lee’s wife, Amanda Huber, revealed on her personal Instagram that he passed due to a non-COVID related lung issue.

She writes, “My best friend died today.

I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love.

On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces.

I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them.”

Lee was revealed as the leader of the Dark Order back in March, the first episode of Dynamite without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his run in AEW Lee is best known for his time in WWE as Luke Harper, a dedicated member of the Wyatt family. He was a former WWE Intercontinental champion, and tag team champion.

An outpouring of love from Lee’s peers, from all across the industry, has already began pouring in.

Rest In Peace. You were always so nice to everyone and I’ll always cherish our banter and good laughs/times. Please keep their family in your prayers. https://t.co/PPgnmALmni — Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the proper words right now but I do know that this dude will be missed by a lot of people. Always kind and respectful in my interactions with him. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/FOeaD17eR3 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 27, 2020

#RipBrodieLee one of the hardest news to hear. I will keep your family in my prayers. You were an exceptional human being😭 https://t.co/3WQDG7OAqh — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh. I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines, we want to wish our condolences to friends and family of the departed. Rest in power Mr. Brodie.