According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW superstar Pentagon Jr. from the Lucha Bros will now be called Pentagon Cero M for all future matchups within the promotion. Reports are that AAA still owns the trademark on Pentagon Jr, and had allowed the luchadore to use it while the two companies had a working relationship. Pentagon Cero M is the trademark owned by Pentagon himself.

The report also notes that AEW pushed for the name change once they began merchandising apparel for the Lucha Bros.

