MJF has been a busy man. Not only did he put together AEW’s newest heel faction, the Pinnacle, but he also recently filed to trademark his initials with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to Fightful, the 24-year old superstar applied for the trademark on March 15th, with the description revealing that is mainly for merchandising purposes, including scarves. Check out the full details below.

