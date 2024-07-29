An AEW star returned at this evening’s ROH tapings in Texas. Spoilers ahead.

ROH held its latest set of television tapings from the ESports Arena Arlington in Arlington, Texas earlier this evening. Former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara returned to action on the show to help Dustin Rhodes fight off members of the Dark Order. The two shook hands afterward.

SAMMY GUEVARA IN ROH RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/HRHOBNLeHl — Rizzy McGuire (@5StarBasile) July 28, 2024

Guevara has not wrestled since February due to a suspension. His last match was against Powerhouse Hobbs, who defeated him in a No DQ match.