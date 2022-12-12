Rush has received a storyline suspension from AEW.

Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view saw Rush and Dralistico team up to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. The finish saw Fox hit a 450 on Dralistico, and while Dralistico kicked out, the referee still counted the finish. This led to confusion, and a post-match angle that saw Rush attack the referee, while Fox and Christian were also attacked.

Jose The Assistant took to Twitter and announced that the group was fined and suspended by AEW officials. Preston Vance, who was also at ringside, apparently was not penalized.

“RUSH “assaulted” a Referee, We got fined $$ for using chairs, We’ve been SUSPENDED for a week by #AEW, Preston didn’t get too involved and isn’t suspended. You can’t fool the fans, they know the match ending was BULLSHIT. #ROHFinalBattle #LaFaccionIngobernable,” Jose wrote.

Rush is campaigning for a rematch, but AEW has not confirmed the match as of this writing.

You can see Jose’s full tweet below, along with post-match footage with Lexy Nair interviewing La Facción Ingobernable about what happened:

RUSH “assaulted” a Referee We got fined $$ for using chairs We’ve been SUSPENDED for a week by #AEW Preston didn’t get too involved and isn’t suspended. You can’t fool the fans, they know the match ending was BULLSHIT.#ROHFinalBattle #LaFaccionIngobernable pic.twitter.com/8gcCauiELd — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) December 11, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.