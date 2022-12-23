The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured at last weekend’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando.

JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but now Fightful Select reports that they missed the show due to injuries suffered the day before at the AEW Dark tapings.

It was noted that Henry’s injury is not serious and he’ll be good to go soon, but there’s no word yet on Drake’s status. Henry indicated on Twitter that he was training in the gym this week, and that he will be working multiple matches next week at The Wrestival indie event.

Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings saw Drake and Henry work three matches. They wrestled The Hughes Brothers and Top Flight during the first session, then they wrestled Adriana Alanis and Liam Gray during the second session. Spoilers can be found here.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.