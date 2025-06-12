Nick Wayne made history on April 17 by becoming the youngest ROH World Television Champion at just 19 years old, surpassing the previous record held by Adam Cole, who captured the title in 2012 shortly before turning 23.

Appearing on the “Undisputed” podcast, Wayne reflected on the milestone and shared what it means to eclipse a record that stood for over a decade.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his title win: “I take professional wrestling very seriously. It is a very big deal to me, and I’m hard on myself. I’m a big nitpicker on my work, but I was happy with that match. I got a lot of great feedback from it, too. I felt really good about that one.”

On breaking Cole’s record: “I’m honored to be mentioned in the same conversation as Adam Cole. He’s one of the best wrestlers and he’s had this prestigious career. So that’s truly unreal to me.”

On working with his mother on AEW TV: “It’s something we never expected, but it is fun to work together. She does such a great job of being herself. Our story is real. There aren’t many mother-son duos in pro wrestling. It’s a crazy experience, and I’m blessed to have my mom there with me.”

The WorkHorsemen — Anthony Henry and J.D. Drake — have officially returned to AEW after a stint on the sidelines due to injuries.

The duo resurfaced during a backstage segment in the second half of Wednesday night’s AEW Summer Blockbuster special.

Following a brutal Street Fight victory over the Gates of Agony, Big Bill and Bryan Keith were on the hunt for new challengers — only to be confronted by the returning WorkHorsemen.

This marks Henry and Drake’s first on-screen appearance as a team since May 2024.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Grand Slam: Mexico below:

* MJF vs. Místico

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Matt Jackson & Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori & Powerhouse Hobbs