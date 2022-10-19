AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will feature The Acclaimed defending the tag team titles and more action from your favorite AEW stars.

-The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Athletes for the AEW Tag Team Titles, If The Acclaimed win they get their “Scissor Me” trademark back

-HOOK vs. Ariya Daivari for the FTW championship

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

-Preston “10” Vance vs. RUSH