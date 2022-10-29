AEW revealed on this evening’s edition of Rampage that The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) will be defending their tag team titles against the former champions, Swerve In Your Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Swerve In Your Glory earned the opportunity by defeating FTR on last week’s Dynamite thanks to an assist from the Gunn Club. Swerve also got some heat for the matchup by attacking Daddy Ass on Rampage. Check out the clip below.

The No. 1 Contenders to the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, #SwerveInOurGlory have secured their shot against #TheAcclaimed at #AEWFullGear on Nov. 19 LIVE on PPV, but what on earth is @swerveconfident scheming?! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/n8gAxJyvfT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals