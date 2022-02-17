AEW announced on last night’s Dynamite that Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) will defend the tag team titles in a triple-threat at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view, which takes place from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Two tag team battle royale matches will take place over the next two weeks to determine Jurassic Express’s opponents at the show, but the competitors in those matches have yet to be announced. Hinted to be competing will be the Young Bucks, reDRAGON, and possibly the duo of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-CM Punk versus MJF Dog Collar Match

-Jurassic Express versus TBD versus TBD for the AEW tag team championship

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match (Wardlow, Keith Lee)