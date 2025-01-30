A new vignette featuring the Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) aired on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s show, a vignette aired that looked at the lifestyle of both men. The vignette closed with “Gunns Up!”

You can view the vignette below:

As of this writing, there’s no word on when the duo will be returning.

A TNT Championship match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, as we’ll see Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

* We’ll hear from ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

* The Vendetta seek revenge on Harley Cameron.