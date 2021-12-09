AEW has announced four matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will take place from the UBS Arena and feature the Lucha Bros defending the tag team titles. Check it out below.

-The Lucha Bros versus FTR for the AEW tag team championship

-The Bunny/Penelope Ford/Nyla Rose versus Ruby Soho/Tay Conti/Anna Jay

-Adam Cole versus Wheeler Yuta

-Hook versus Fuego Del Sol