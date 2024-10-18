During a recent appearance on Francine’s “Eyes Up Here” podcast, RJ City took a few shots at The Undertaker, who he refers to as a “weird man.”

The AEW broadcast member said, “I’ve haven’t seen anyone so wrapped up in a whole thing that is unique to themselves (like Toni Storm) since, I don’t know, The Undertaker? And she’s not doing half-ass horrible podcast now. She’s not wearing weird problematic shirts and being like, ‘wrestling is not telling stories.’ Thanks, Mark. I really appreciate it. His show is weird. The guy is weird. He’s a weird man. ‘Back in my day it was a lot better.’ I’m sorry, were you always dead? Did you start off dead? Would you like to explain that? When I did stuff at WWE, my goal was to work my way up to him.“

During a recent appearance on “The Wrestling Classic” podcast, Bret Hart commented on his guest appearance on The Simpsons, which he says was an “honor.”

The Hitman said, “I was a big fan, so it was a big honor for me. They originally, I wanted to be Bret Hart on the show, and they said, ‘No, it’s just part for a wrestler.’ I think my wrestler was called the Mad Viking or something like that. I was like, ‘Okay.’ So when I did the voiceover, I was the voice for the Mad Viking. I wasn’t Bret Hart. That’s why when you hear the voiceover, it doesn’t sound like me. I was trying to sound like somebody else, but after the whole thing was done, the producer came up, and I was signing autographs in the parking lot at Fox Studios there, and they had probably about 300 in a lineup, signing autographs for them. He came up and he goes, ‘I had no idea you were that famous. We’re gonna draw you in as you.’ So they changed it and drew me in as myself. I always thought that’s where it pays off to be a nice guy and sign some autographs.”