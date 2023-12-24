A new title match has been confirmed for AEW Worlds End.

The House of Black’s Julia Hart will be defending her TBS Championship against Abadon. The two are set to clash in tag team action at this evening’s Collision show.

Next Saturday 12/30#AEWWorldsEnd PPV

Long Island, NY @NassauColiseum TBS Title Match@TheJuliaHart vs @abadon_AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart will defend the title vs Abadon NEXT SATURDAY at Worlds End, but first they clash TONIGHT next on TNT on #AEWCollision in a huge tag bout! pic.twitter.com/e4X4s1koG5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2023

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

TBD vs. TBD