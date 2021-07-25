Cody Rhodes announced that All Elite Wrestling and the Wounded Warrior Project were teaming up to begin a charity drive. AEW sent out the following on its website:

AEW is teaming up with the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) from July 25th, 2021 to August 2nd, 2021 to help raise money for our veterans! We would love for the AEW Community to donate to this awesome cause! WWP began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As their post-service needs evolved, so have WWP programs and services, which include mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care (services these warriors never have to pay a penny for) is improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families. Your gift, no matter how big or small, will help WWP transform the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. Let’s make the transition back to civilian life for these warriors and their families an ELITE one!

In addition to supporting this great cause, any donation over $20 will be able to receive TWO (2) tickets to our AEW Dynamite Homecoming Show in Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Palace on August 4th, 2021! Click here for contest rules

To donate, visit: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/AEWForWWP

To learn even more about the Wounded Warrior Project® visit their website at www.woundedwarriorproject.org