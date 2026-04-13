AEW is teasing a new crossover that blends pro wrestling with one of the biggest sports leagues in the world.

On Monday, All Elite Wrestling took to social media to promote an upcoming announcement involving a collaboration with the NFL.

The company shared a graphic confirming that more details will be revealed this Wednesday, April 15, centered around a partnership tied to officially licensed merchandise.

While specific details have yet to be formally announced, the reveal is widely expected to be connected to the NFL-themed lucha masks that AEW President Tony Khan first unveiled back in February.

That timing lines up.

The masks are currently slated to go on sale starting April 23, which coincides with the opening night of the 2026 NFL Draft, suggesting the announcement will serve as the official launch push for the crossover product.

More details on the AEW-NFL collaboration are expected to surface later this week.