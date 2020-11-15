The official AEW on TNT Twitter account released an image teasing a new film on AEW from famed music video director Director X. The project, entitled “History of A Revolution,” is scheduled to to be released on November 18th, with an indication that it will air on the promotion’s weekly episodic, Dynamite.
Check it out below.
We’ve partnered with @iDirectorX to bring the AEW story to life through his eyes. Full video coming 11.18.20 #Boundless pic.twitter.com/3hm9EagVvi
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 15, 2020