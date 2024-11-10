Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Title will be taking place at the 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view event.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Garcia came out to confront Perry after the latter defended his championship against Action Andretti.

While Garcia said that he would never be a “Nepo Baby” like Perry, he would face off against him at Full Gear 2024.

You can check out some highlights from the segment and the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear 2024 below:

Saturday 11/23

Newark, NJ#AEWFullGear ppv TNT Title Match@boy_myth_legend vs @GarciaWrestling Saturday November 23 in Newark NJ at AEW Full Gear, after weeks of confrontations, TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend the title vs Daniel Garcia live on ppv! Don’t miss Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/1rUzn85mWE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2024

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Two Teams TBD

* MJF vs. Adam Cole or Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Additionally, Julia Hart will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a new vignette aired where Hart’s past cheerleader was referenced. The character wound up being killed by her House of Black character. Julia then appears to wake up from a dream.

You can check out a video of the vignette below:

Julia Hart hasn’t been featured on AEW television since losing the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty 2024.