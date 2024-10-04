An old AEW show is making a comeback.

AEW’s former “Meal And A Match” digital series is returning with new episodes.

Plural.

The company issued a statement along with a photo teasing the return of the digital series starting in the Fall of 2025.

“New episodes… that’s right with an S,” read the announcement. “So hold on to your forks and get ready to dive into Meal and a Match this Fall!”

The official description for the “AEW: Meal And A Match” digital series, which features Renee Paquette and RJ City as the hosts, reads as follows:

“RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we’ve been watching wrestling wrong as they look to break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW!”

Check out a complete archive of a past episode of “AEW: Meal And A Match” featuring special guest Eddie Kingston via the YouTube player embedded below.