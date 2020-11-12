The Diesel may be on his way to AEW.

During tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT Cody Rhodes would be interrupted by a debuting Jade Cargill to confront the American Nightmare after he spoke the phrase “toppling giants.” Cargill proceeded to put Rhodes down before teasing that there was at least one giant who would accept the challenge, and his name is Shaq, of course referring to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal was present at this past weekend’s AEW Full Gear, which was revealed in the latest episode of Being the Elite. He re-signed with WarnerMedia earlier this year as a host of the hit NBA on TNT program, with a possible AEW appearance being rumored for some time. He was one of the many celebrities who appeared on Dynamite in a video congratulating former world champion Chris Jericho on his 30-years in the business.