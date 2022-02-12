The official AEW Twitter account announced today that the AEW Youtube channel has surpassed one billion views, an impressive milestone in the promotion’s still adolescent existence. They write, “Thank you to each and every person that helped us achieve this incredible milestone!”

Thank you to each and every person that helped us achieve this incredible milestone! pic.twitter.com/bs76IJBAaY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2022

AEW star Joey Janela commented on the post asking AEW whether they were planning on giving him a plaque for helping them reach one-billion views. The GCW regular writes, “You guys gonna send a plaque for all my memorable YouTube moments?” While the Bad Boy is joking, he the video of his match against Jon Moxley from the 2019 Fyter Fest event did rack up four million views on its own. See Janela’s tweet below.