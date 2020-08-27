The road to the upcoming AEW All Out 2020 pay-per-view continues tonight with a special edition of AEW Thursday Night Dynamite on TNT.

On tap for this week’s show is an update on Cody’s condition following the conclusion of last week’s broadcast, the start of the TNT Championship reign of Mr. Brodie Lee, a tag-team gauntlet and more.

Featured below are our AEW Thursday Night Dynamite results from the show held at the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida, and aired on TNT on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

AEW THURSDAY NIGHT DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/27/2020)

The special Thursday edition of AEW Dynamite kicks off on TNT with the usual video signature opening package. From there, we shoot inside Daily’s Place where fire and pyro explodes and Jim Ross welcomes us to this week’s LIVE show.

J.R. promotes the upcoming AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view and then Tony Schiavone runs down some promotion for the Gauntlet Match, which is kicking off this week’s show, as the first two teams are already in the ring.

“Le Champion” On Guest Commentary

Before they send it to the squared circle, the theme song for “Le Champion” plays and Chris Jericho comes out with the fire and pyro entrance treatment as he makes his way over to join Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on commentary.

The camera pans around the venue to show all the actual real fans in attendance — with them pointing out that they are all wearing their face-masks, per COVID-safety regulations. Jericho takes his seat at the commentary desk as the live fans sing Jericho’s theme as the music stops.

The Young Bucks vs. Natural Nightmares

The bell sounds as Jericho talks about being excited that fans are back in the building. Jackson and QT Marshall go at it in the ring to kick off the action in the first match of the Gauntlet to determine the challengers to the tag-titles for the upcoming ALL OUT PPV.

Matt and Dustin each tag in and they trade arm drags and then stop so Dustin can catch his breath. He makes a scene of catching his breath in a funny comedy spot. He does and now he and Matt starts runnnig around some more. Nick gets involved but Dustin gets rid of him and tags in QT. He and Dustin hit a double team spot on Matt.

Jackson turns the tables and starts taking it to QT, ending with QT making a tag and then heading out to the floor near his lady friend. The Bucks hit a double team spot on Dustin and then make the tag. Jackson goes back to work on Dustin. Dustin takes over on offense and hits a Texas Destroyer, as Jericho corrects J.R. after calling it a Canadian Destroyer. “He’s never even been to Canada!” says Jericho.

QT tags back in and now he hits a nice spot on Jackson to gain the upper-hand in the action. He scoops Jackson up but Jackson makes the tag. The Bucks hit double super-kicks on QT and then turn and hit double super kicks on Dustin to knock him off the apron for good measure. QT rolls Jackson up out of nowhere and gets a very close near fall, however Jackson kicks out and the match continues.

The Young Bucks hit double sweet-shin-music kicks on QT before a BTE Trigger on QT, which sets up the pin fall victory for Nick and Matt. With the win, The Bucks advance in the Gauntlet.

Winners and ADVANCING in the tag-team gauntlet: The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends

After QT and Dustin exit the ringside area, we hear the theme song of The Best Friends, and out comes Trent and Chuck Taylor. The Young Bucks meet The Best Friends in the next match in the gauntlet, which starts now.

The bell sounds and The Best Friends hit a double team move on Jackson to start things off. The dust settles and Trent is going to work on Jackson as the legal man in the ring now. He takes it to Jackson a bit and then tags Chuck in.

Chuck hurts his knee on a landing after avoiding a spot, the announcers speculate whether the injury was real or not. Jackson hits a nice flip move and then flips out to the floor out of the ring — right into a spear from a waiting Trent. We see replays of that.

The action continues in the ring with one of the Bucks accidentally taking out the other. Chuck tries to capitalize with a pin attempt, but no dice. Jackson hits the Locomotion series of Northern Lights suplexes, however on the final one, Trent hits a DDT reversal. Jericho loves it on commentary.

Nick is taking it to Trent now after the tag, however Trent fights back and these two teams continue to be evenly matched. Chuck tags in and appears to be having problems with his knee. Trent tags back in and he hoists Matt up as they are looking for the Strong Zero, however The Bucks break it up.

The Bucks regain control of the offense after the action spills out to the floor briefly. Jericho complains of a tight jacket on commentary while The Bucks look for a double-team high spot. Jackson hits a crazy 450-splash off the top while the other Buck held Trent. They go for the pin but only get two.

For some reason, “Hangman” Adam Page holds the foot of Jackson on the ring apron while the other Buck went for the Meltzer Driver in the ring. He ended up getting rolled up on a reversal for the loss, and the other Buck couldn’t break it up thanks to Page. The announcers question why “Hangman” would do that as he is a fellow member of The Elite.

Winners and ADVANCING in the tag-team gauntlet: The Best Friends

The Best Friends vs. FTR

The team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler make their way out to the ring as the next tag-team in this gauntlet to determine the next title challengers to the tag-team champions at the upcoming AEW ALL OUT PPV.

As FTR finishes up their ring entrance, the announcers kick things over to a picture-in-picture commercial break. In the side screen we see FTR jump off to an early offensive lead in the match, using their trademark old-school offensive tactics to deliver punishment behind the referee’s back in spots.

We’re back from the break now and we pick things up with the fans trying to clap and cheer on Jackson while FTR controls the action. We see Tully Blanchard in their corner at ringside. Harwood with some leg drives — not leg drops — before getting kicked by Chuck into his own teammate. Chuck drops Harwood’s chin onto his own head and quickly grabs his knee again as if it were injured.

Wheeler from behind Chuck takes out his leg with a chop block. Jericho reminds fans that Chuck appeared to hurt his knee earlier in the gauntlet against The Bucks. FTR goes to work specifically on the hurt leg of Chuck now as the match continues. FTR utilizing quick tags to keep fresh opposition on the beaten down Chuck. Now the announcers talk about tag-ropes, which FTR are also respecting in old school fashion.

Chuck ends up tapping to a leg submission from Harwood out of nowhere. The announcers were completely ignoring the action, apparently not knowing that was the finish. With the win, FTR moves on to challenge for the tag-team titles at AEW ALL OUT. After the match we head to a full commercial break.

Winners and ADVANCING to tag-team title match at AEW ALL OUT: FTR

Darby Allin Skateboard Video

A black-and-white video of Darby Allin with a cardboard cut-out mask on his face doing some skateboard tricks airs. Jericho says Darby is crazy, he still hasn’t had the thumbtacks removed from his last match before doing skateboard tricks.

AEW ALL OUT Casino Battle Royale Announcements

We return to the announcement of Darby Allin and Lance Archer being confirmed as participants for the Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Lance Archer vs. Shawn Maluta

From there, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

He does his usual attack of a defenseless fan at ringside and then hits the ring, immediately going to work on his opponent, who is making his AEW debut.

Archer immediately punishes the newcomer as the bell sounds, knocking him out to the floor and continuing his onslaught. The match resumes in the ring as “The Murderhawk Monster” clubs the newcomer with big forearms.

Eventually, he hits his Blackout finisher on the AEW rookie, and then bashing his opponent’s head on the mat over and over again with the Claw. Archer improves to 13-1 in the AEW singles division, where he is ranked #2. The announcers plug an interview with Jake Roberts next. We head back to commercial.

Winner: Lance Archer

Team Taz Ambushes Jake Roberts Interview, Darby Allin Hits Ring

We return to Jake “The Snake” Roberts with a microphone. Roberts talks about 21 men entering but only one walking out at the Casino Battle Royale at AEW ALL OUT.

Roberts talks about the one little blemish that Archer suffered setting them back. He asks Archer if he thinks he can beat 21 other men. Archer says he’ll take ’em out as soon as they arrive.

As Roberts tries to continue talking, we hear the theme of “The Machine” Brian Cage. He makes his way out with Ricky Starks and Taz. Jake calls them The Flintstones.

Taz tells Jake he’s gonna slow him down. He says they’ve never crossed paths but now it’s different. He says at the Casino Battle Royale, one of the men of Team Taz is going to win — whether it be Cage or Starks.

As they continue to bicker, Darby Allin’s theme hits and he comes rolling down on his skateboard. He tackles Starks and they fight to the back while Archer and Cage are still in the ring.

The moral of the story? Brian Cage and Ricky Starks are also in the Casino Battle Royale. Taz and Jake hold Cage and Archer back as the fans chant “let them fight.”

NWA vs. AEW Women’s Title Match Package Airs

The match pitting Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa in the champion versus champion showdown is hyped with a special video package that airs now. Billy Corgan from the NWA and the Smashing Pumpkins is featured in the package as well as footage from NWA. Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone chime in as well. Awesome package.

MJF & Jon Moxley Contract Signing

We see MJF in a neck brace with an old-man walker slowly making his way through the halls, as he is coming out next. It looks like the AEW ALL OUT contract signing between MJF and Jon Moxley is up next.

We’re back from the break and MJF walker’s himself to the ring, which is set up for the contract signing with a table, chairs and red carpet.

Jon Moxley’s theme hits and out he comes through a separate entrance inside Daily’s Place and the fans erupt, which Jericho points out on commentary. Moxley takes his seat across MJF.

The moderator says the Paradigm Shift is banned at AEW ALL OUT and then MJF signs the contract. He gets on the microphone and points out that contract signings always end in violence. He asks Moxley to practice social distancing — kind of like his hair-line.

Moxley laughs and says he’ll get there one day — he’s just got to hit puberty first. MJF mocks Moxley for being as sharp as a marble. MJF brings up Mike Tyson saying in front of everyone that he wouldn’t want to be in a dark alley with the guy on the monitor — which was Moxley. He says that’s a hell of a statement.

MJF goes on to say at ALL OUT he’s gonna try and get him to fight out of the ring and brawl, not in the ring, where he’s a wrestling prodigy. He says Moxley grew up idolizing The Sandman, New Jack and people like that, while he grew up idolizing Buddy Rogers, Ernie Ladd and others.

MJF goes on to taunt Moxley about needing the Paradigm Shift, closing by saying he can tell his pretty little wife that he’s single. Moxley stands up and MJF’s lawyer yells at him not to harm a hair on his head.

Moxley calls MJF’s lawyer a dickwad and to sit down. He says this is pretty simple — does he need the Paradigm Shift to win. He says he’s being forced to be creative and think of interesting ways to hurt MJF. He signs the contract. He tells MJF to remember two things — “Nothing you say matters, and nothing I sign matters. On Sept. 5th, you’re a dead man.”

The AEW Champion signs it and MJF yells out of joy. The lawyer taunts Moxley and says this is great. Moxley agrees and says they didn’t even have to break the table. They realize they didn’t read an additional 17th page added to the contract. MJF is pissed. It’s gonna be Moxley versus MJF’s lawyer, and if the lawyer doesn’t show up, MJF doesn’t get his title shot. In the Moxley-Lawyer match, the Paradigm Shift is legal.

“Stay classy, AEW — goodnight!” Moxley’s music plays and he exits the ring.

EXCELLENT segment. One of the better contract signings in a while. We head to a commercial break.

Proud ‘N’ Powerful Address The Best Friends

We return from the break to a backstage segment featuring Proud -N- Powerful addressing The Best Friends while highlights of the recent rivalry between the two teams airs.

They apologize that their mom wasn’t in the van when they wrecked it. They say it’s time to pay the dues to the illest.

The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Joey Janela, Griff Garrison, Sonny Kiss & Brian Pillman Jr.

The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade make their way out to the ring for our next contest, which is a super-sized eight-man tag-team match.

While they make their way to the ring, Eddie Kingston is shown in a pre-taped promo. Kingston talks about the four men being his people’s from back in the day. He’s gonna lead them and himself to championship success in AEW.

Already in the ring are their opponents, Joey Janela, Griff Garrison, Sonny Kiss and Brian Pillman Jr. The pre-match introductions are done and the bell sounds. Janela and The Blade kick things off for their respective teams.

Kiss tags in after some quick early action and now all chaos breaks loose as all kinds of bodies are in and out of the ring setting up a picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back and the action continues with one of the Lucha Bros taking it to Sonny Kiss. He dumps him out to the floor. Pentagon Jr. with a package piledriver. Pillman Jr. with a big springboard attempt, as all hell breaks loose again with people in-and-out of the ring.

PIllman Jr. gets run over by The Butcher with a big clothesline. A cool neck-breaker / power-slam double-team move connects as the action picks up leading into the finish with Pentagon Jr. scoring the pin.

Winners: The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade

The Dark Order Bids Farewell To Cody

The Dark Order theme hits and out they come carrying a casket above their heads. Evil Uno gets on the mic and cuts a promo while “The Exalted One” has yet to show his face. Six lawn mowers are shown, as Evil Uno talks about buying them.

They say this isn’t just a celebration it’s them bidding farewell to the man known only as Cody. They open the casket and up sits Dark Order No. 10. He’s got a Nightmare Family tattoo and he’s wearing the Nightmare Family jacket. He takes it off and they close the casket on the Nightmare Family story.

He says they bury the prince to make way for a king — the new TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee. Now “The Exalted One” of The Dark Order is introduced. Out he comes with the TNT Championship and Anna Jay by his side.

Tony Schiavone enters the ring to interview him. He says the TNT Championship Open Challenges are over, no more TV time for indy wrestlers. He wants to introduce us to the newest member of The Dark Order — Anna Jay, the Queenslayer No. 99.

One of the Dark Order members speaks out of turn to tell Brodie how awesome he is. Brodie knocks him out and tells Tony to take a hike.

As he continues to talk, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall hit the ring but within seconds, The Dark Order members out-number them and guzzle them up.

Scorpio Sky hits the ring now and he knocks many of the Dark Order members down and/or out of the ring until only Brodie Lee is left. They stare each other down and Anna Jay distracts Sky, leading to Brodie beating him down and The Dark Order members guzzling him up. Brodie leaves as the beating in the ring continues.

Now Matt Cardona hits the ring and helps Sky, Dustin and QT clean house of all the Dark Order members except Brodie Lee. Now Brodie comes out on stage to complain as the Dark Order members retreat along to his side. We have a big stare down between both factions of wrestlers as we head to another commercial break.

“Hangman” Adam Page Kicked Out Of The Elite

“Hangman” Adam Page is confronted by The Young Bucks backstage. Nick and Matt Jackson said all they wanted was a friend.

They take the drink out of his hands, tell him he’s nothing but a drunk and they splash it in his face. He says they’ve been hanging onto a friendship that hasn’t existed since November. He says they are done. They say “Hangman” is out of The Elite. “Hangman” looks in a broken mirror as The Young Bucks leave nearly in tears.

Big Swole vs. Rebel & Penelope Ford

Britt Baker says if Big Swole can win this despite the odds, she can finally have Britt Baker one-on-one. The bell sounds and here we go.

An accidental crutch shot leads to the finish, which sees Big Swole score the victory in a quick bridge match.

With the win, Swole earns a one-on-one shot against Britt Baker like she has always wanted.

Winner: Big Swole

Taya Conti Joins The Dark Order

Taya Conti is approached by some of the Dark Order members, as well as the woman she teamed with in the AEW Tag-Team Women’s Cup, Anna Jay.

They have a pink folder and are apparently offering her a sopt in the group. She pauses and eventually hugs to signify that she has joined the crew.

AEW Dynamite & All Out Announcements

The announce trio run down a number of matches, including Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela for next week’s show, which returns to its’ normal time slot on Wednesday night.

Additionally, they announce new matches for the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view and run down some of the previously announced matches, such as the Mimosa Mayhem Match.

Video highlights are then shown of The Inner Circle and Chris Jericho humiliating Orange Cassidy.

Tables Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

As we head to a picture-in-picture commercial break, Sammy Guevara comes out and starts flipping through his cue-card signs on the muted right screen while commercials air and audio for them plays in the left screen.

The Tables Match pitting Guevara one-on-one against Matt Hardy is up next. The bell sounds and Hardy is finishing up his ring entrance. The bell sounds and here we go with this week’s main event.

Hardy kicks Sammy in the gut and goes to work on him, jumping off to an early offensive lead as Jericho points out this is Hardy’s first appearance in front of AEW fans. Hardy throws a chair at Sammy, Sabu-style, as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the match continues.

Durnig the break we see a big spot where Sammy flies to the outside of the ring and going through a table. Hardy goes out after him and because Sammy put himself through the table, the match continues I’m guessing. Announcers will likely recap all of this.

Hardy tries powerbombing Sammy through another table but he lands on his feet on the apron on the way up and avoids it. Sammy is bleeding like a stuck pig now as an insane amount of peak-main-event action continues in a small little muted screen on the side of your TV.

Back to the action live and J.R. does his best to recap all that I just recapped. We’re back now and Sammy is laid out on a table covered in blood. Hardy goes to elbow drop him through it but Sammy moves and as Jericho explains, because he put himself through a table the match continues.

The announcers question if Hardy can even continue as he apparently nailed the back of his head on that spot badly. Hardy puts Sammy’s head through a steel chair and hits a Twist of Fate while he’s in the chair. Brutal.

Hardy goes under the ring and pulls out a special table that says “DELETED” on it. He puts it in the ring and sets it up. He puts Sammy on top of it and he goes out to climb to the top rope as the fans chant “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!”

Hardy slips on his way up and Sammy pops off the table and leaps up to the top. He suplexes Hardy through the table and the bell sounds. Sammy wins.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Orange Cassidy Attacks Chris Jericho

Jericho puts over Sammy as his partner and a proud member of his Inner Circle and calls this one of the best finishes to one of the best episodes of AEW Dynamite ever.

But it’s not over yet, folks!

Orange Cassidy comes running over to the announce area, flying across the desk past J.R. and Schiavone to tackle Jericho out of his chair. Tony asks J.R. if he’s ok as officials try to separate the “Freshly Squeezed” one and “Le Champion.”

The brawl continues as this week’s show goes off the air with J.R. plugging the AEW ALL OUT PPV on Sept. 5th.

Thanks for joining us for this week’s coverage of AEW Dynamite.

