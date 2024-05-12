AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be a big one next week.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TBS on Saturday night, a new match and segment for next week’s AEW Dynamite was announced.

Added to the lineup for the AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Everett, Washington, is AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage in a title eliminator bout.

Also announced for next week’s AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb, Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood, Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Young Bucks, and HOOK will be in action.

Additionally, the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 contract signing for the TBS Women’s Championship tilt between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone has been announced for the 5/15 Dynamite in Everett.

