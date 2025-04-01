If you bought a ticket to the upcoming Pandemonium Pro Wrestling event to see a reigning title-holder from AEW live in action, you wasted your money.
Because he won’t be there.
The PPW promotion released a statement on Monday evening to announce that Shelton Benjamin, one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champion Hurt Syndicate duo with Bobby Lashley, has been pulled from their upcoming “House Always Wins” show on April 17.
“ANNOUNCEMENT: Shelton Benjamin has been pulled from our show,” the promotion wrote via X. “This is not a situation we wanted to be in but is the unfortunate reality.”
The announcement continued, “We worked tirelessly to find a suitable replacement and wanted to announce ASAP in a commitment to transparency.”
We will keep you updated as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.
