A new AEW Tag Team Championship defense has been made official in Mexico.

CMLL has announced that Bandido and Brody King will put the AEW Tag Team Titles on the line this Friday in Mexico City against Zandokan Jr. and Difunto. This marks the champions’ second defense since capturing the gold in the three-way at AEW Forbidden Door last month.

Bandido has stayed busy since returning to action, competing regularly for CMLL while continuing his AEW and ROH commitments. He currently holds the ROH World Championship as well. Most recently, he teamed with Mistico in Mexico City this past Friday, scoring a victory over Angel de Oro and Hechicero.

AEW and CMLL have continued to strengthen their working relationship throughout 2025. AEW’s recent Arena Mexico event drew high marks, and MJF is set to headline CMLL’s upcoming Anniversary Show in a Mask vs. Title main event against Mistico.