KJ Orso remains on the open market following a career-defining year.

Orso enjoyed a breakout 2025, highlighted by his long-awaited unmasking after spending several years portraying the Fuego Del Sol character.

The reveal marked a major turning point, allowing Orso to showcase a new side of himself and gain renewed momentum across the independent scene.

A heated feud with Sam Stackhouse further helped elevate Orso’s profile, as the rivalry became one of the most talked-about programs of his year and solidified his status as a rising name to watch.

That momentum carried Orso to TNA Genesis weekend, where he appeared on the Countdown to TNA Genesis broadcast on January 17.

Despite the appearance, he had not signed with the company at that time. Those within TNA indicated that Orso made a strong impression, but as of now, no contract offer has been extended.

It’s also worth noting that AEW has kept the door open for Orso in the past, though there has been no recent indication of movement on that front.

For now, Orso continues to explore his options as one of the more intriguing free agents coming out of 2025.

(H/T: Fightful Select)