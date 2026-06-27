The pro wrestling community has come together to pay homage to another fallen star.

As noted, this week Joe Doering passed away at age 44 following a battle with brain cancer.

Soon after the news broke, many pro wrestling promotions and various pro wrestling stars and personalities surfaced via social media to comment (see posts below).

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the late, great, Joe Doering.

Rest in peace.

This video – which originally aired ahead of the Against All Odds 2022 World Title match – takes a look at Joe Doering's incredible legacy in Japan, TNA and beyond. pic.twitter.com/SWuXaNz92u — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 26, 2026

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Joe Doering. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YZzPx593sO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2026

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Joe Doering. A commanding in-ring performer and a wonderful person, he will never be forgotten. We offer our deepest condolences to his fans, his friends and his family. pic.twitter.com/nWHPncvN6e — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 26, 2026

The CAC extends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of Joe Doering at the age of 44 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Joe. pic.twitter.com/mmPopHSfaU — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) June 26, 2026

Godspeed, Joe Doering. I didn’t have the good fortune of being around you, but things my friends have said make me wish I had. My heart goes out to his friends, family, and everyone affected. Rest well, sir. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/PDS7rbwCad — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 26, 2026

July 1 2022 I wrestled what would be Joe Doering’s last match. A month prior I’d noticed something was off with Joe. But it never crossed my mind that his cancer might have returned. In my mind he’d already faced that battle and won. I’ve thought about it all countless times… pic.twitter.com/xsjzvcYzey — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) June 26, 2026

Incredibly sad to hear the news about Joe Doering. Anyone that got the chance to meet him, fell in love with the man. Infinite amount of good vibes and prayers to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/b7UBSzylid — Sami Callihan (@TheSamiCallihan) June 24, 2026

RIP Joe Doering!

GOD speed my friend! Go Strongstyle suplex some Demons as one of Gods new Archangels!! pic.twitter.com/y48PofAKau — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) June 26, 2026

RIP JOE — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) June 26, 2026

Thinking of Joe Doering today, his family & loved ones who will miss him terribly ….. always a gentle giant 💕 RIP Joe 🙏❤️ — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME)

June 26, 2026

I’m so gutted! Joe Doering and I instantly became friends and buddy’s inside and outside the ring upon my return to TNA Wrestling! He was a gentle, kind and understanding human being and a wonderful talent! RIP Joe, praying for all your family and friends! 🙏 #123 — Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) June 26, 2026

Joe D. was one of the first guys I met when I started w/@TNA. A great man with a love for the business. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. — Lou DAngeli (@LDAngeli) June 26, 2026