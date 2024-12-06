A familiar face to All Elite Wrestling fans will be working the upcoming RevPro event later this month.

On Friday morning, Revolution Pro announced via social media that AEW women’s star Serena Deeb will be working their upcoming “Uprising” show in late-December.

Scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, England, RevPro: Uprising will feature “The Professor” Serena Deeb vs. Kanji.

Deeb joins other AEW stars, including Orange Cassidy, PAC, Dante Martin and Lio Rush, in working for RevPro.

Earlier this week, TNA Wrestling star Leon Slater was announced for the show in a One-Hour Iron Man Match against Zozaya, as well as Michael Oku vs. Luke Jacobs for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.

Also scheduled for the 12/21 show is Mina Shirakawa vs. Dani Luna in a battle between AEW and TNA stars. The two will compete for the Undisputed British Women’s Championship.

Saturday December 21st

