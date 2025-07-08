Pro wrestlers are all over television and streaming commercials these days.

If it’s not John Cena narrating one of 100 different commercials, it’s Hulk Hogan pushing ‘Real American Beer.’

It’s LA Knight and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso promoting Slim Jims, or Bianca Belair arguing with a green CGI character about who is the cutest in a Cricket Wireless ad.

Now, you can add another one to the mix!

This week, a commercial for ‘Garage Beer’ began circulating, with the advertisement featuring familiar faces to WWE, AEW and TNA Wrestling fans.

Featured in the new commercial advertisement for ‘Garage Beer’ are AEW’s “Smart” Mark Sterling, TNA Wrestling’s Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, as well as former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart.

Check out the complete video for the commercial below. Also below are some still images from the ad featuring the aforementioned trio of pro wrestling stars.