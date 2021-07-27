Miro will defend his AEW TNT Title during the upcoming Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

It was announced on tonight’s “Dark: Elevation” episode that Lee Johnson will challenge Miro for the TNT Title at Homecoming.

Johnson defeated Luther to become the new #1 contender to Miro. The match was made by AEW Elite General Manager Invitational Tournament winner James “Pulse” Darnell. After the match, Miro confronted Johnson and warned him that his last opponent was picked by the fans, but his next opponent was picked by God.

Miro last defended his AEW TNT Title on the June 30 Dynamite show, against Brian Pillman Jr. Since winning the strap from Darby Allin at the May 12 Dynamite show, Miro has retained over Dante Martin, current IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer, Evil Uno, and Pillman.

The Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live on August 4 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s Elevation episode:

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Lee Johnson

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

That's a 2-for-1 special. @BigShottyLee is pulling out all the stops tonight! Tune in to watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/XPlV9jMkIA pic.twitter.com/C6sSZ429pV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

