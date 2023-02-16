AEW has announced that Samoa Joe will be defending the TNT Championship against Wardlow at the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.

Mr. Mayhem called out The King of Television during his sit-down interview with Jim Ross on this evening’s Dynamite. Wardlow shared an incredible story about his father getting cancer and how he grew his hair out as a sign of respect. When Joe cut his hair months ago Wardlow took it as a personal attack, and thus is looking to gain revenge.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. TBD vs. TBS for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW TNT Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch