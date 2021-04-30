According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter two upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite will be airing on different days due to the NBA Playoff schedule, which TNT will air in the promotion’s place.

The report states that the Wednesday May 26th episode of Dynamite will now air on Friday May 28th at 10pm EST. This will be AEW’s go-home edition prior to their Double or Nothing pay per view. The second show will be moving from Wednesday June 2nd to Friday June 4th, also airing at 10pm EST. Due to the late start time neither of these episodes of Dynamite will be forced to go head-to-head with WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which airs on FOX at 8pm EST.

This isn’t the first time that AEW has been preempted because of the NBA, specifically the playoffs. The biggest occurrence was when Dynamite moved to Saturday, an episode that saw Brodie Lee defeat Cody Rhodes to become the second ever TNT champion.

