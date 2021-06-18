Tonight’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite on TNT will feature an announcement on the main event for the June 30 Dynamite show, which will mark the return to the normal Wednesday 8pm ET timeslot.

As we’ve noted, the Saturday Night Dynamite show on June 26 will be headlined by Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega with the AEW World Title on the line.

You can click here for the Dynamite preview for tonight’s show, which begins at 10pm ET.

Stay tuned for more and for live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite.

