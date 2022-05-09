AEW will begin airing content on TNT Spain starting next month (June 17th) with their Battle of the Belts specials. Luchablog later confirmed the report on Twitter, adding that it is not known if Dynamite and Rampage will become regular programming in the market.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to hype his Owen Hart tournament qualifier against Adam Cole at this Wednesday’s Dynamite. The current ROH and AAA tag champion writes, “I’ve watched Adam Cole get handed the keys to the kingdom everywhere we’ve been. From the place before, all the way to AEW. Sorry, Tony, but I can’t let him win this.”