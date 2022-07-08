AEW and Stardom officials have reportedly had talks about working together.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there has been communication between the two groups. While there are no deals as of now, word is that fans can expect something to be announced.

There had been no talks between the two sides in the past, but Stardom is interested in booking dates with some of the AEW women’s division talents, notably Toni Storm.

Storm has also expressed interest in working for the promotion again after her previous run there from 2016-2018. She is a one-time former World of Stardom Champion and a one-time former SWA Undisputed World Women’s Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan noted in June that he wanted to book some Stardom talents for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view but none were available.

It was recently announced that Stardom talents will be working NJPW shows in the United States going forward.

