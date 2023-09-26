There’s an update on two of AEW’s biggest stars.

AEW President Tony Khan held a media call today to promote this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle. One match that will take place on the card is Adam Cole and AEW World Champion defending the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous. However, Cole did sustain an ankle injury on last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, one where he was noticeably limping after it occurred.

When Khan was asked about Cole on the call he says that as of now the matchup is still on for WrestleDream, but that his injury will be fully addressed on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite.

Elsewhere, Khan was asked about Wardlow, who has been gone from AEW since the debut episode of AEW Collision, where he lost the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus. Khan says that Wardlow is still signed to AEW, and will return to television “when the time is right.”

Wrestling Headlines will have a full recap of Tony Khan’s media call at its conclusion. Stay tuned.